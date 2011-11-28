12

Financial autonomy for State Assemblies

Added July 17, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Constitution: We ‘ll vote for financial autonomy of state assemblies – Abia House
    added June 12, 2013 from Vanguard News
  2. State assemblies press for financial autonomy
    added June 23, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. State assemblies to move for financial autonomy
    added June 23, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Kwara speaker canvasses financial autonomy for state assemblies
    added February 10, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. Tambuwal seeks financial independence for state assemblies
    added November 28, 2011 from Vanguard News