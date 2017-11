Equity market – Listed securities on NSE Equities on the Nigerian bourse ended the past week on a positive note largely on price gains recorded in the consumer goods and industrial space. Consequently, the NSE ASI and market capitalisation appreciated by 1.31 per cent (131 basis points) to close at 36,462 points and N12.785tn, respectively. […]

Added November 05, 2017

