9

views
Unfave

Finish The Lyrics Challenge: Watch Ruby Gyang & Reinhard Tega battle for Supremacy

On this episode of Chocolate City‘s “Finish The Lyrics Challenge“, singer Ruby Gyang and producer Reinhard Tega square against each other to find out who can finish the most songs. Watch the video to find out how the battle went down and the eventual winner. Hit Play below! The post Finish The Lyrics Challenge: Watch Ruby Gyang & Reinhard Tega battle for Supremacy appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 25, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Finish The Lyrics Challenge: Watch Ruby Gyang & Reinhard Tega battle for Supremacy
    added July 25, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Chocolate City’s DJ Lambo & Loose Kaynon face off on New Show “Finish The Lyrics” | WATCH
    added July 13, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Bella of iambrownie.com and Mo play The Whisper Challenge! Watch to Find Out Who Wins
    added September 12, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Toke Makinwa, Ruby Gyang, Temidayo Abudu And Others Share What Sisterhood Means To Them
    added December 24, 2016 from Woman.ng
  5. Three win in the Enterprise Challenge
    added May 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog