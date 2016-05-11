On this episode of Chocolate City‘s “Finish The Lyrics Challenge“, singer Ruby Gyang and producer Reinhard Tega square against each other to find out who can finish the most songs. Watch the video to find out how the battle went down and the eventual winner. Hit Play below! The post Finish The Lyrics Challenge: Watch Ruby Gyang & Reinhard Tega battle for Supremacy appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added July 25, 2017

