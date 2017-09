A weekend fire at a Kenyan high school dormitory that killed nine teenaged girls was started deliberately, Kenya’s education minister said Monday. Fred Matiangi said arson was to blame while announcing the death toll had risen to nine. “Most of the investigations are done and I can tell you unequivocally — I have been briefed […]

Added September 04, 2017

