Firm produces CCTV cameras for local market

An indigenous high-tech company which specialises in the marketing of closed-circuit television products, Eagle-i, says it has introduced an alternative “high definition’’ camera into the Nigerian market. The firm said its activities had contributed to the solving some of security challenges facing the country. The Managing Director, Eagle-I, Mr. Abayomi Olagunjoye, said, “Eagle-i is a […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 07, 2017

from The Punch News

