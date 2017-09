Peter Dada, Akure No fewer than 200 women across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State will be trained by a non-profit organization, Tech4Dev, on Information and Communication Technology under a programme known as Nigerian Women Techsters . Aside from Ondo State the firm said it would also train 7,000 women from 11 […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 11, 2017

from The Punch News