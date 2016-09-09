21

First Photos: Mo Abudu, Banky W, Kemi Adetiba, Sola Sobowale, Betty Irabor, Mai Atafo & More Celebrate The Wedding Party’s N450m Record Box-Office Takings

Last night, the Elfike Collective hosted the cast and crew of ‘The Wedding Party’ to a fabulous wedding-themed costume party at the Sky Lounge, Lagos to celebrate its record-breaking cinema run and officially declare box office takings now in excess of N450m. Since its December 2016 theatrical release, the Kemi Adetiba-directorial debut is now the […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 20, 2017
from Bella Naija

