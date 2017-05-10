On BN TV today, travel and lifestyle vlogger Sassy Funke shares tips/hacks for new travelers that have not flown in airplanes before. She says these hacks have helped her get a better flying experience and also save money. From creating a packing checklist to avoiding checking in baggage these are useful tips that will definitely […] The post First-Time Traveling? Sassy Funke shares Important Tips you Should Know | Watch on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 23, 2017

from Bella Naija

