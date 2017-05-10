11

views
Unfave

First-Time Traveling? Sassy Funke shares Important Tips you Should Know | Watch on BN TV

On BN TV today, travel and lifestyle vlogger Sassy Funke shares tips/hacks for new travelers that have not flown in airplanes before. She says these hacks have helped her get a better flying experience and also save money. From creating a packing checklist to avoiding checking in baggage these are useful tips that will definitely […] The post First-Time Traveling? Sassy Funke shares Important Tips you Should Know | Watch on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 23, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Watch Sassy Funke discuss the Unwritten Rules of Nigerian Weddings on BN TV
    added September 19, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Ronke Raji shares a Natural Hair Puff Tutorial | Watch on BN TV
    added June 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Adunni Ade Talks Being a Single Mother, Her Career, Funke Akindele & More with Rubbin Minds I Watch on BN TV
    added May 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Stuck in the Friend Zone? Adefolake shares tips on How to Get Out in New Vlog | Watch on BN TV
    added August 25, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Sharon Ojong Shares Tips on ‘What Not To Wear for a TV Appearance’ in her Latest Vlog | Watch on BN TV
    added May 17, 2017 from Bella Naija