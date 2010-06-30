15

views
Unfave

FirstBank organises sustainable financial strategy workshop for NGOs

Added June 11, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. FirstBank organises sustainable financial strategy workshop for NGOs
    added June 11, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. A pre-season workshop for clubs
    added September 19, 2010 from 234Next
  3. Police to organise workshops for politicians
    added June 30, 2010 from 234Next
  4. Pre-Assessment Workshop for Banks
    added May 06, 2016 from This Day News
  5. 2015: NDDC organises 7-day workshop
    added December 04, 2014 from The Punch News