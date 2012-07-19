Fitch Rates Nigeria's USD Notes 'B+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nigeria's upcoming USD denominated senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents materially conforming to information already reviewed. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating is in line with Nigeria's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+', which has a Negative

Read the rest of the story on Reuters Nigeria

Added February 06, 2017

from Reuters Nigeria

