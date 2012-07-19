Fitch Rates Nigeria's USD Notes 'B+(EXP)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nigeria's upcoming USD
denominated senior unsecured notes an expected rating of
'B+(EXP)'.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents materially conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is in line with Nigeria's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+', which has a Negative
Read the rest of the story on Reuters Nigeria
Added February 06, 2017
from Reuters Nigeria