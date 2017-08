Stung by Neymar’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros ($263.5 million), Barcelona need to act fast to find a replacement with less than four weeks to go until the transfer window closes. Here, AFP Sports looks at five of the candidates to take Neymar’s place alongside Lionel Messi and […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 04, 2017

from The Punch News