login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Benue investigates 2,500 ghost workers
2017 budget: Fashola lied on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway vote, says Senate
Jude Martins: A Review of Jade Osiberu’s Debut Film – Isoken
Shop till you Drop! Rullion Capacity Builders Foundation Presents the Women’s Entrepreneurship Fair 2017 | Monday, June 26th
Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Emir of Kano headline Queen Wuraola of Ile-Ife’s #1in3Africa Campaign
Trending Nigerian News
How my girlfriend caused my downfall —EVANS
Evans: Drama as court grants bail to 3 suspects
There’ll be crisis if police arrest Arewa youths – Junaid Mohammed
CCT acquittal: Desperate people in govt plotting to pull me down – Saraki
The ‘Kaduna Declaration’: Of Ultimatums and Counter-ultimatums -A Word of Caution Abdullahi Usman
8
views
Five dead, 120 people missing in China landslide
Added June 24, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
One killed, 20 buried in China landslide
added July 01, 2016 from
The Punch News
Man found alive after more than 60 hours in China landslide
added December 22, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Five bodies found in China landslide
added June 24, 2017 from
The Punch News
Five dead, 50 others missing in Taraba flood
added September 05, 2012 from
Vanguard News
31 dead, seven missing in Philippines storm
added December 30, 2014 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us