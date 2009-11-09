BAYO AKINLOYE witnessed two bloodless surgeries and writes about his experience “Doctor, can you play some music?” the patient requested. “I’m nervous. I need music to calm me down.” “What music do you like?” the doctor said, reaching out for his iPad. “Can you play me Celine Dion?” she asked. As Dion’s mellifluous voice wafted […] The post Five hours in a clinic where surgery is done without blood transfusion appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

