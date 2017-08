Five people, including four members of a militia force, were killed Thursday in an ambush by Boko Haram jihadists in Nigeria’s northeast Nigerian Borno state, days after suicide attacks in the area killed 28, local vigilantes told AFP. A convoy of trucks under military and militia escort came under fire from Boko Haram jihadists at […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 25, 2017

from The Punch News