Flat to Fabulous! Efik Zara shares How to Add Volume to Natural Hair on BN Beauty

We are glad to have one of our favourite beauty vloggers, Efik Zara, back. Today in the new video on her channel, she shares methods that will help to pump up the volume of your hair; type 4a, 4b or 4c. Watch See more natural hair tips from Efik Zara on BN Beauty here The post Flat to Fabulous! Efik Zara shares How to Add Volume to Natural Hair on BN Beauty appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added September 04, 2017
from Bella Naija

