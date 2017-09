Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya, on Saturday, appealed to residents of the state, whose houses were located on flood plains, to vacate the areas. Osikoya told the News Agency of Nigeria that in spite of the warning on the dangers of living in such areas, some of the inhabitants […]

Added September 09, 2017

from The Punch News