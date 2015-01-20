As the rains got heavy this past week, parts of Lagos became flooded, the worst being on Saturday. The Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikoyi, and Victoria Garden City areas of the state were the worst hit. The areas are locally referred to as “The Island” which is also used to describe the highbrow part of the […] The post Flood: What OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi said that Caused a Stir on Social Media appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 10, 2017

from Bella Naija

