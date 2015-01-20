18

views
Unfave

Flood: What OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi said that Caused a Stir on Social Media

As the rains got heavy this past week, parts of Lagos became flooded, the worst being on Saturday. The Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikoyi, and Victoria Garden City areas of the state were the worst hit. The areas are locally referred to as “The Island” which is also used to describe the highbrow part of the […] The post Flood: What OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi said that Caused a Stir on Social Media appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 10, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Flood: What OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi said that Caused a Stir on Social Media
    added July 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. "If you see someone with acne, please mind your business!" OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi writes
    added June 27, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. For those who don't believe OAP Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi is really 30...
    added January 20, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 'Drop the clown act & be a human being for once'- OAP Gbemi slams people making fun of the drama on social media today
    added April 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. #SMWxBNStyle: Join us at Social Media Week Lagos 2017 for the “Building a Following on Social Media that Reflects your Brand and Translates to Revenue” Panel this Thurday!
    added February 27, 2017 from Bella Naija