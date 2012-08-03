Floods sweep off two siblings in Anambra

Tony Okafor, Awka Two children of the same parents aged 12 and six years old have been confirmed dead following heavy floods that swept them away in Okpoko, New Haven Layout in Ogbaru, Anambra State. The rainfall which started on Friday night lasted till the early morning of Saturday, leading to heavy floods in the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 22, 2017

from The Punch News

