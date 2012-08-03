Floods sweep off two siblings in Anambra

Tony Okafor, Awka Two children of the same parents aged 12 and six years old have been confirmed dead following heavy floods that swept them away in Okpoko, New Haven Layout in Ogbaru, Anambra State. The rainfall which started on Friday night lasted till the early morning of Saturday, leading to heavy floods in the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added July 22, 2017
from The Punch News
Related Nigerian News
- Tension over alleged killing of two herdsmen in Anambra
added January 13, 2017 from The Punch News
- Woman abducts two siblings in Lagos market
added September 04, 2016 from The Punch News
- B- A- R- B- A- R- I- C: Boy, 25, kills mother, two siblings in Sokoto
added June 07, 2013 from Vanguard News
- Flood: 2 farmers commit suicide in Anambra over crops destruction
added August 03, 2012 from Vanguard News
- West Ham donates £35,000 to ANSFA, Okongwu Grammar School, Kicks off football made in Anambra
added October 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog