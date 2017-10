Food prices rose further in September due to higher costs of oils and dairy products, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday, with the increases outpacing inflation in many countries. The FAO said its Food Price Index came in at 178.4 points in September, to gain 1.4 points or 0.8 percent from August and 7.4 […]

