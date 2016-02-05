21

For failing to honour invitation, Senate threatens to have Police IG, Idris, arrested

The Senate has threatened to issue arrest warrant against the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for failing to appear before its ad hoc committee investigating allegations of abuse of office against him. The Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, issued the threat when the IGP failed to appear before the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 01, 2017
from The Punch News

