For second day running, Kogi Assembly bars journalists from covering proceedings

Gbenga Odogun, Lokoja For the second day running, the Kogi State House of Assembly on Thursday locked out journalists from the chambers, preventing them from covering its proceedings. The same thing happened on Monday when newsmen were not allowed access into the complex and had to rely on information provided by the Chief Press Secretary […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 24, 2017
from The Punch News

