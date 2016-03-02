13

Foreign permission not needed to declare a body terrorist group – FG

The Federal Government says Nigeria does not need the permission of any nation before declaring anyone or organisation a terrorist group. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this during an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday. READ ALSO: Jubilation as police kill most-wanted Imo robber Mohammed said Nigeria had never questioned the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 02, 2017
from The Punch News

