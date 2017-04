By Chiemelie Ezeobi Barely seven months after he was promoted from the rank of a commodore to a rear admiral, Daniel Teikumo Ikoli, an officer of the Nigerian Navy, has died in his residence in Apapa GRA, Lagos. He was said to have shot himself in the chest after firing two previous shots that hit the […]

