Former #BBNaija Housemate Uriel Oputa debuts new Vlog ‘Diary Sessions with Uriel’ | Watch the First Episode

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa is doing what she knows how to do best, which is air her opinion and thoughts. The proud owner of Uriel London Wigs store in Lekki took to Instagram to announce the debut of her new Vlog Diary Sessions with Uriel where she will air her opinions to […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added April 15, 2017

from Bella Naija

