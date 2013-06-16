9

Former Taraba Acting Gov Tells EFCC How They Shared Elections Funds Linked to Alison-Madueke

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe A former acting governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Danladi has told the Gombe state Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) how he and others shared N450 million meant to influence victory for former President Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 general elections. According to a press release […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 08, 2017
from This Day News

