Foundation for Military Battalion in Southern Kaduna Demolished

By John Shiklam in Kaduna The foundation for the establishment of a military battalion in the southern part of Kaduna State has been demolished by unknown persons barely a week after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and the state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, performed the foundation-laying ceremony. THISDAY gathered that […]
