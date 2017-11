Four people were arrested on Friday for heckling Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Grace Mugabe, while she was addressing a political rally. “I can confirm the arrest of three adult males and a female,” said Police spokesman, Charity Charamba. “The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe was the guest of honour at the rally and what they […]

Added November 10, 2017

from The Punch News