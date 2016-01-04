15

Four arrested for raping 11-year-old

Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Four suspects have been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly raping an 11-year-old secondary school pupil in the NNPC area of Ibadan. Our correspondent learnt that the girl was raped on Saturday by the men while hawking detergent for her mother. It was learnt that two men on a […] The post Four arrested for raping 11-year-old appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
