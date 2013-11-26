Samson Folarin Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a four man gang for allegedly robbing and raping some residents of the state. PUNCH Metro learnt that the suspects– Sunday John (27), Daniel Olayemi (18), Saviour Daniel (23), and Abdulwahab Yusuf (17)– were arrested around Charity bus stop, […] The post Four-man gang rapes 57-year-old woman, eight others appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 02, 2017

from The Punch News

