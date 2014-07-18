Four persons killed as Police and Army clash in Yobe

Four persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between some Army and Police officers in Damaturu, Yobe state Wednesday, April 12th. According to reports, the clash started following the abduction of the Mopol commandant in charge 41, Damaturu, by some Army officials. The abducted commandant was said to have been moving in a convoy Tuesday when a man intercepted his convoy. The police

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 12, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

