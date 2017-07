Anna Okon The Nigeria Customs Service has accused some fraudulent bidders of abusing the bidding process of its online goods auction. The NCS Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, who gave this indication in a statement, also said the management had also begun moves to re-programme the online auction platform to make it inaccessible to […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 17, 2017

from The Punch News