Ted Odogwu, Kano The National Union of Lottery Agents and Employees of Nigeria raised the alarm on Thursday that some dubious lottery operators had invaded the Kano metropolis, Kano State, duping innocent residents. The chairman of the Kano State council of the NULAEN, Chief Sydney Emeafu, said the operation of the unregistered lottery operators posed […]

Added August 03, 2017

