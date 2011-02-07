20

views
Unfave

FRC to Reintroduce Suspended National Code of Corporate Governance

Obinna Chima The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) has opened up on plans to reintroduce its proposed harmonised National Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG) that was suspended by the federal government early this year due to controversies surrounding the policy. The NCCG was suspended following concerns raised by private sector operators with certain aspects […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 24, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. The National Code of Corporate Governance (2)
    added January 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. The National Code of Corporate Governance
    added January 24, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. ‘Corporate governance code should be reactivated’
    added May 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. [BREAKING]: Adeboye: FG suspends code of corporate governance 
    added January 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. SEC set to end ‘one-size-fits-all’ code of corporate governance
    added February 07, 2011 from Businessday Nigeria