A young French journalist held on terror charges in Turkey for more than seven weeks was headed to Paris on Sunday after being freed, according to Reporters Without Borders. “Loup Bureau is on board flight AF1391, which took off from Istanbul at 6:13 am (0313 GMT) and arrives in Paris at 8:40 am according to […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 17, 2017

from The Punch News