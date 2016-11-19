French ligue: Neymar sparkles as PSG thrash Bordeaux

Neymar scored twice, including a first-half penalty, and created another goal as Paris Saint-Germain hammered previously unbeaten Bordeaux 6-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Brazilian curled in a brilliant 30-yard free-kick after just five minutes at the Parc des Princes before sliding in Edinson Cavani to double the lead seven minutes later. Thomas Meunier’s […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 30, 2017

from The Punch News

