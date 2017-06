Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko fought back to stun third seed Simona Halep and become Latvia’s first Grand Slam champion at the French Open, BBC Sport reports. The 20-year-old trailed by a set and was 3-0 down in the second to Halep – who would have become world number one with a win – but prevailed 4-6, […]

Added June 10, 2017

