10

views
Unfave

From iPhone store to the Aisle: This Twitter user’s Love story is too adorable

A Twitter user has been updating a thread since November 16, 2016, when she met the man who on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, became her husband. The man had sold her the last iPhone in a store, then delivered tacos to her house at 1 am in the morning. The two hit it from there, […] The post From iPhone store to the Aisle: This Twitter user’s Love story is too adorable
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 26, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. From iPhone store to the Aisle: This Twitter user’s Love story is too adorable
    added July 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. This Twitter User’s “20 Suggestions for Driving in Lagos” are a Must Read!
    added July 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. This Older Couple’s Inspirational Story is Proof that It’s Never too Late to find Love
    added July 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. OMG. Check out this Twitter user's response about his mum that has gone viral
    added April 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photos/Video: From Facebook friend request to a romantic proposal, Nigerian couple's love story
    added January 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog