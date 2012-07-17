FRSC procures equipment to detect liquor from breath of motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Bayelsa command, has threatened to apprehend and prosecute drunk drivers especially, during the yuletide. Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, the state FRSC Sector Commander, who made the threat in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yenagoa on Monday, said the command had procured equipment to detect liquor from the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 20, 2017

from The Punch News

