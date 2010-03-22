The Federal Road Safety Corps has warned motorists to be conscious of the foggy weather condition associated with the Harmattan season. The Head, Media Relations and Strategy, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, explained that a thick fog enveloped some parts of the Abuja-Lokoja highway between 5.00am and 7.30 am in the past week, especially the 30km stretch […] The post FRSC warns motorists of foggy weather condition appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added December 26, 2016

from The Punch News

