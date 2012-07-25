FULL LIST: RMD, Funke Akindele, Wizkid, Davido, Efe nominated for Nigerian Entertainment Awards

Nollywood stalwarts, Funke Akindele and Richard Mofe-Damijo, are among the nominees for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards. Also making the lists are Wizkid and Davido, who have been at loggerheads in recent weeks, as well as #BBNaija winner, Efe Ejeba; indigenous rap singer, Phyno; and online comedians Emmanuella and Woli Arole. Artistes, actors, television presenters, disc […]

Added July 11, 2017

