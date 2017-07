Adamawa United chairman Emmanuel Zira has blamed the poor funding for the team’s poor performance in the Nigeria National League. Zira, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Thursday, said the side require a minimum of N8m per month to better their showing in the league. The football chief said, “It […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 28, 2017

from The Punch News