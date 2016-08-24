Tofarati Ige Popular actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele-Bello aka Jenifa and her singer and music producer-husband, AbdulRasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz are ready to have a bite of the juicy music business cake with the launch of their record label, Scene One Production Records owned by the duo. The record label introduced their new […] The post Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz team up to launch SOP Records appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 14, 2017

from The Punch News

