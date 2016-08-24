15

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz team up to launch SOP Records

Tofarati Ige Popular actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele-Bello aka Jenifa and her singer and music producer-husband, AbdulRasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz are ready to have a bite of the juicy music business cake with the launch of their record label, Scene One Production Records owned by the duo. The record label introduced their new […] The post Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz team up to launch SOP Records appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
