Funmi Babington-Ashaye Shares A Major Challenge She Experienced While Climbing The Corporate Ladder As A Woman

I realised that as a female, I had to do three or four times what my male counterparts were doing for me to get recognised..., at a point, a male was brought in because they thought I couldn’t do the job. Unfortunately, the person didn’t deliver and when I was brought in, within two years, I turned the whole place around. So the challenge I faced most was that people rarely believed in me as a woman. The post Funmi Babington-Ashaye Shares A Major Challenge She Experienced While Climbing The Corporate ...
Added September 18, 2017
from Woman.ng

