Peter Dada, Akure Following the arraignment of the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola, some students and workers of the institution clashed infront of the court premises. Daramola, together with the bursar of the institution, Mr. Emmanuel Oresegun, were arraigned at an Akure High Court, by the Economic and […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 14, 2017

from The Punch News