Gambia: Buhari, W’African leaders to meet in Abuja Monday

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders will on Monday in Abuja continue their discussion on the political impasse in The Gambia. Buhari disclosed this to journalists at the end of a closed door meeting the leaders had in Accra, Ghana on Saturday shortly after the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Ado. […] The post Gambia: Buhari, W’African leaders to meet in Abuja Monday appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 08, 2017
