login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Rohr: I Prefer Mikel Stays In Europe
Budgetary allocation to education shows no break in pattern
FA asks Sagna to explain 10 against 12 Instagram post
We ‘ve laid foundation for Akeredolu – Mimiko
Five issues that will shape Nigeria’s economy in 2017
Trending Nigerian News
Four-man gang rapes 57-year-old woman, eight others
Mikel shuns big China money move for Valencia
JTF shuts fuel stations in Yobe over Boko Haram
Economists’ outlook after Brexit dims despite lack of clear damage since vote
Study confirms Indian hemp enhances sexuality
11
views
Gambia electoral commission head flees country
Added January 03, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Gambia electoral commission head flees country
added January 03, 2017 from
The Punch News
Gambia electoral commission head flees country
added January 03, 2017 from
Vanguard News
NIGERIAN ELECTORAL COMMISSION HEAD SAYS WILL HOLD PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AS SCHEDULED ON FEB. 14, SEES NO REASON TO DELAY
added January 27, 2015 from
Reuters Nigeria
Nigeria's electoral commission says 82 percent of voter cards collected
added March 24, 2015 from
Reuters Nigeria
Confab votes against states electoral commission
added July 01, 2014 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us