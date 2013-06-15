23

Ganduje Explains Why His Govt Will Not Sack 25,000 Unqualified Teachers in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday explained why government would still sustain the services of about 25,000 unqualified teachers in the state public primary schools in Kano. Speaking at the distribution of empowerment facilities to 550 youths and car loan to 2,600 civil servants at the government house, Ganduje […]
Added October 12, 2017
from This Day News

