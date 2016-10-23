23

Ganduje: I’m Ready for Reconciliation with Kwankwaso

  By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has disclosed his willingness to reconcile with his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Speaking with journalists weekend, the governor said: “I will make myself available to reconcile with Kwankwaso. I cannot have a political associate like Kwankwaso and he too cannot have […]
