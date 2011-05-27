21

Gbenro Ajibade, Rahama Sadau to host BON Awards

’Nonye Ben-Nwankwo and Ademola Olonilua aolonilua@punchng.com Instagram: demie.o Twitter: @aoloniluapunch        08116759809 (SMS only) In December, Abeokuta would host most of Nigeria’s  celebrated entertainers for the Best of Nollywood award. Already, two of industry’s new generation actors; Gbenro Ajibade and Rahama Sadau, have been unveiled as hosts of the awards. The executive producer of BON, Seun […]
Added September 22, 2017
from The Punch News

