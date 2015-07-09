10

views
Unfave

GEC Academy Holds 6th Graduation Ceremony

It was an exciting moment for students, parents and management of GEC Academy International as the school held its 6th graduation/prize-giving ceremony recently. The colourful event, which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together parents, friends and well-wishers as well as the representative of Lagos State Ministry of Education. In her address, the Executive […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 04, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. GEC Academy Holds 6th Graduation Ceremony
    added August 04, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Congratulations! MTNF-MUSON Music Scholars Perform at the 8th Graduation Ceremony!
    added July 09, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. Photos from the graduation ceremony of rescued Chibok Girls, IDPs in Abuja
    added July 26, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Watch: She said yes! Nigerian man proposes to his girlfriend at her graduation ceremony in the UK
    added July 19, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. MTN Foundation celebrates 26 Scholars at the 10th MUSON Music Scholarship Graduation Ceremony
    added July 13, 2017 from Bella Naija